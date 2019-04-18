Greenleaf Trust Has $3.58 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 409,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,711,000 after purchasing an additional 28,134 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 61.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 91,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 21,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 220,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after purchasing an additional 54,840 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,187,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $37,852.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,852.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,272 shares of company stock worth $3,286,290 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.48.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $77.98 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $75.77 and a 52 week high of $107.25. The company has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 439.07% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

