GREENE KING PLC/S (GKNGY) versus Giggles N Hugs (GIGL) Financial Survey

GREENE KING PLC/S (OTCMKTS:GKNGY) and Giggles N Hugs (OTCMKTS:GIGL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares GREENE KING PLC/S and Giggles N Hugs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GREENE KING PLC/S N/A N/A N/A Giggles N Hugs -35.15% N/A -103.44%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GREENE KING PLC/S and Giggles N Hugs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GREENE KING PLC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Giggles N Hugs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

GREENE KING PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Giggles N Hugs does not pay a dividend. GREENE KING PLC/S pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GREENE KING PLC/S and Giggles N Hugs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GREENE KING PLC/S $2.91 billion 0.90 $217.50 million $1.68 10.04 Giggles N Hugs $2.45 million 1.17 -$1.62 million N/A N/A

GREENE KING PLC/S has higher revenue and earnings than Giggles N Hugs.

Volatility & Risk

GREENE KING PLC/S has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giggles N Hugs has a beta of 6.26, suggesting that its share price is 526% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GREENE KING PLC/S beats Giggles N Hugs on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GREENE KING PLC/S Company Profile

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands. In addition, Greene King plc engages in the employment, financing, pension trustee, and property businesses. As of April 30, 2018, it operated 2,855 managed, tenanted, leased, and franchised pubs, restaurants, and hotels. Greene King plc was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in Bury St Edmunds, the United Kingdom.

Giggles N Hugs Company Profile

Giggles N' Hugs, Inc. owns and operates kid-friendly restaurants with play areas for children in 10 years and younger in California. It owns and operates a restaurant in the Westfield Topanga shopping center in Woodland Hills; and a restaurant in the Glendale Galleria in Glendale, California. The company was formerly known as Teacher's Pet, Inc. and changed its name to Giggles N' Hugs, Inc. in August 2010. Giggles N' Hugs, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

