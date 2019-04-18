Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,028 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.16% of Green Dot worth $48,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $2,514,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Green Dot by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 323,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,762,000 after purchasing an additional 284,693 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Green Dot by 13.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $24,043,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Green Dot by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

In other Green Dot news, insider Steven W. Streit sold 23,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $1,377,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,298. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven W. Streit sold 7,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total transaction of $445,810.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,529.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,155 shares of company stock valued at $6,227,112. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $60.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.75. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.23 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $237.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.80 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/green-dot-co-gdot-shares-bought-by-fmr-llc.html.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.