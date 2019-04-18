Grand City Properties (GYC) PT Set at €24.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) received a €24.50 ($28.49) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GYC. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.80 ($26.51) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.98 ($29.05).

Grand City Properties stock opened at €20.94 ($24.35) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

