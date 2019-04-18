Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 875.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $84.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $88.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.6159 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

