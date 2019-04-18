Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 5,500” Price Target for Rio Tinto (RIO)

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.87) price objective on Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC cut Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 4,780 ($62.46) to GBX 4,650 ($60.76) in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,368.05 ($57.08).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 4,599.50 ($60.10) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,772.50 ($62.36). The company has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 319.51 ($4.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $96.82. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,327 ($56.54), for a total transaction of £566,404.30 ($740,107.54).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

