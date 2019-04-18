Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Position Lifted by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.97. The company had a trading volume of 36,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $151.70 and a 12 month high of $257.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $226.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $247.00 price target (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.91.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $295,283.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

