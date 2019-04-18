Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Nordex (NDX1) a €15.30 Price Target

Nordex (ETR:NDX1) has been given a €15.30 ($17.79) price objective by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Independent Research set a €10.90 ($12.67) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($11.16) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €11.27 ($13.10).

Get Nordex alerts:

NDX1 opened at €14.67 ($17.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.52. Nordex has a one year low of €7.11 ($8.27) and a one year high of €15.75 ($18.31).

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.