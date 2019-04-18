Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs BDC earned a news impact score of 1.69 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. National Securities reduced their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.79.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,252. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 87.38%.

In other news, insider Salvatore Lentini sold 30,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $627,887.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

