GoldFund 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,249.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. One GoldFund token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $2,249.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

