GoldCoin Market Cap Reaches $2.26 Million (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One GoldCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00001022 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoldCoin has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $8,828.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.01568331 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00171473 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012565 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002921 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001971 BTC.

GoldCoin Coin Profile

GoldCoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org . GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

