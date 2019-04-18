Gogo (GOGO) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) rose 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 87,971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 796,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gogo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $410.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $217.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gogo Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 277,405 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,485.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,424 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 24,117 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

