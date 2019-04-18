Godaddy (GDDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $89.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GoDaddy continues to ride on its well-performing product segments. Growing adoption of its domain products continues to drive its top-line growth. Further, robust feature engagements and strong GoCentral are driving growth in its Hosting and Presence segment. Moreover, increasing subscription of GoCentral remains a major positive. Additionally, GoDaddy’s partnership with Microsoft for Office365 and growing momentum of Open-Xchange in emerging markets are likely to continue accelerate revenues within its Business Applications unit. We believe the company’s investment in products, technology platform and customer care, as well as offering highly personalized products and services globally are likely to drive shareholder value. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, the company’s heavy debt burden continues to be an overhang. Also, rising expenses and intensifying competition are risks.”

Get Godaddy alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GDDY. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Godaddy to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Godaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Godaddy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Godaddy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Shares of GDDY traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.36. 5,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,737. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 121.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Godaddy has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $84.97.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $696.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.41 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Godaddy will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Godaddy news, insider Steven Aldrich sold 35,000 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,632,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,471.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,000 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total value of $79,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,456,935.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,290 shares of company stock valued at $22,960,048 in the last 90 days. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Godaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Godaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Godaddy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Godaddy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Godaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Godaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.