Glu Mobile (GLUU) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

GLUU has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Glu Mobile to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

GLUU stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. Glu Mobile has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -130.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, Director Hany Nada sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $459,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Glu Mobile by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Glu Mobile by 12,412.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.