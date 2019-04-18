Global Payments (GPN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock to $155.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Global Payments traded as high as $139.82 and last traded at $139.16, with a volume of 25382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.31.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GPN. Wedbush increased their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Atlantic Securities cut Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.36 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Global Payments to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Global Payments to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, insider Cameron M. Bready sold 34,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $4,505,669.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,191,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,730.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,329 shares of company stock valued at $27,306,584. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lunia Capital LP acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,742,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,447,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,752,000 after buying an additional 449,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,520,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,914,000 after buying an additional 581,025 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,162,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,452,000 after buying an additional 655,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,756,000 after buying an additional 128,466 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Global Payments (GPN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/global-payments-gpn-reaches-new-52-week-high-following-analyst-upgrade.html.

About Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.