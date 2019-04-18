Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Director John Francis Cogan Sells 2,700 Shares

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $173,421.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Francis Cogan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

On Wednesday, April 10th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $181,521.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $180,198.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $173,178.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $175,689.00.

GILD stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.95. 9,511,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,377,501. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $88.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/gilead-sciences-inc-gild-director-john-francis-cogan-sells-2700-shares-2.html.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.