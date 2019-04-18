Geode Capital Management LLC Has $7.15 Million Position in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,948 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,414,509 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $160,894,000 after acquiring an additional 343,108 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 129.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,685,578 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,572,000 after acquiring an additional 951,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 351.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,661 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,279 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 804,426 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 788,875 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 25,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $18.71 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

