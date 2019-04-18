Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 109,739 Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (ABR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 749,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 109,739 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH were worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,418,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,703,000 after purchasing an additional 933,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,964,000 after buying an additional 264,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,784,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,964,000 after buying an additional 264,837 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,096,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,116,000 after buying an additional 962,339 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,217,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,258,000 after buying an additional 139,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BTIG Research set a $14.00 price target on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank downgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.61.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 51.33%. The firm had revenue of $73.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s payout ratio is 89.26%.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

