Genpact Limited (G) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.47.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Genpact from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Genpact from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

NYSE G opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genpact has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $36.14.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Genpact will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.25%.

In other news, insider Private Ltd Gic sold 1,499,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $48,323,749.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick sold 50,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $1,658,535.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,596.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,755,440 shares of company stock valued at $57,125,519. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Genpact by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

