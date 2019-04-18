General Motors (GM) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 432.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Edwardsville bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $468,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its holdings in General Motors by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 594,298 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $22,048,000 after purchasing an additional 74,056 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP raised its holdings in General Motors by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 239,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $21,021,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 32,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 23,446 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised General Motors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Buckingham Research set a $34.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of GM stock opened at $39.99 on Thursday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. General Motors had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In other news, CFO Dhivya Suryadevara sold 34,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $1,299,874.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,741 shares in the company, valued at $401,713.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Batey sold 70,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $2,697,511.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,731.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,346 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

