Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $39,000 Position in Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 27.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 466 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $92.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.90. Fortinet Inc has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.33 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fortinet from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.26.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 7,768 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $619,031.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,446.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 80,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $6,531,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,613,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,744,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,499 shares of company stock worth $16,309,857 in the last ninety days. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

