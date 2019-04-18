Gemmer Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 138.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. HC Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,961,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,951,000 after purchasing an additional 94,114 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 94.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $335,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $758,955.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,455.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $50.67 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.08.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

