Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 107 ($1.40).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GEMD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gem Diamonds from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of GEMD stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.11) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.09 million and a P/E ratio of 4.64. Gem Diamonds has a 12 month low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

