Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 70 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,590,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,177,403,000 after purchasing an additional 47,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,615,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $697,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,606 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 678,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,492,000 after purchasing an additional 131,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $489.00 to $647.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up previously from $440.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $564.86.

Shares of CMG opened at $688.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 75.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.68. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.00 and a 12-month high of $721.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 11,980 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.45, for a total value of $7,217,351.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 7,150 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.77, for a total transaction of $4,338,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,448,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,788 shares of company stock worth $31,629,459 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated approximately 2,500 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

