Gartner (IT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $161.24

Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $161.24 and last traded at $160.10, with a volume of 8436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.93.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gartner from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gartner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 37.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mr Thomas Christopher sold 8,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.14, for a total transaction of $1,190,452.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,839,269.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 90,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $13,023,710.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,141,139.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,234 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,414. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gartner (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

