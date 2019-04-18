Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 40,000 Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,000. Paypal comprises approximately 4.9% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Paypal by 7,419.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,412,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154,611 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $906,735,000. Lunia Capital LP boosted its holdings in Paypal by 5,015.1% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 4,152,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Paypal by 57.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,450,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $918,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Paypal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 86,484,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,596,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $669,377.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,684,646.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 74,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $7,185,958.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,798,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,295 shares of company stock valued at $26,469,952. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $108.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $70.22 and a 1-year high of $109.00.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.31%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Paypal to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Paypal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paypal from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

