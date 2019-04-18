Game Stars (GST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $800,350.00

Game Stars (CURRENCY:GST) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Game Stars token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Exrates. Game Stars has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $800,350.00 worth of Game Stars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Game Stars has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,301.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.98 or 0.03309447 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.16 or 0.05828379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.01567174 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.69 or 0.01318006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00118754 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.01 or 0.01342999 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00327216 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00031649 BTC.

Game Stars Profile

Game Stars is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the GOST_R_3410_2012 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2017. Game Stars’ total supply is 264,551,125 tokens. Game Stars’ official Twitter account is @i2porignal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Game Stars’ official message board is medium.com/@gamestars . The official website for Game Stars is gamestars.io

Game Stars Token Trading

Game Stars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game Stars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game Stars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Game Stars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

