FY2019 EPS Estimates for Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) Decreased by Analyst

Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advanced Disposal Services in a report released on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.60.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $394.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADSW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. Advanced Disposal Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 18,363 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 32,707 shares in the last quarter.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

