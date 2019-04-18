Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,250,661 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 496% from the previous session’s volume of 881,454 shares.The stock last traded at $1.55 and had previously closed at $1.44.

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Get Future Fintech Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Future Fintech Group stock. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.32% of Future Fintech Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Future Fintech Group (FTFT) Sees Strong Trading Volume” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/future-fintech-group-ftft-sees-strong-trading-volume.html.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Future Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.