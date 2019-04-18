freenet (FNTN) Given a €17.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.16% from the company’s previous close.

FNTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.70 ($29.88) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. freenet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €22.13 ($25.73).

FRA FNTN opened at €21.03 ($24.45) on Tuesday. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($38.28).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

