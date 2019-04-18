FREE Coin (FREE) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 18th. One FREE Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Token Store. FREE Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $3,657.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FREE Coin has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00396245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019157 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002232 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.01118842 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00212693 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00001611 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000135 BTC.

FREE Coin Profile

FREE Coin was first traded on April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. FREE Coin’s official website is www.FREEcoin.technology . FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

FREE Coin Token Trading

FREE Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FREE Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FREE Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

