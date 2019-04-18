Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Position Raised by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,666,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $993,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,666,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $993,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,139,023 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $686,304,000 after acquiring an additional 646,242 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,396,639 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $278,704,000 after acquiring an additional 434,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 8,460,294 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $250,932,000 after acquiring an additional 370,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $349,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.39. 32,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,853. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 26.55%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc offers banking products and services. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

