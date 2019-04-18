Franklin Resources (BEN) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on Franklin Resources and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Franklin Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on Franklin Resources and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.55.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $35.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $27.34 and a one year high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 26.55%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $349,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc offers banking products and services. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.