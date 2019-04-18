FOURPOINTS Investment Managers S.A.S. Increases Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)

FOURPOINTS Investment Managers S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries accounts for about 8.2% of FOURPOINTS Investment Managers S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. FOURPOINTS Investment Managers S.A.S.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $718,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 14,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $2,000,706.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $301,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MHK stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.02. 121,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.35 and a 52-week high of $247.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Longbow Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.98 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.59.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

