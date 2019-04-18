Ford Motor (F) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of -1.33

News articles about Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ford Motor earned a news impact score of -1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of F stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $38.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.46 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Nomura cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.20 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.26.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

