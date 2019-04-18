Ford Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (BGH)

Ford Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd accounts for 0.5% of Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

BGH stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.1482 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

About Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

