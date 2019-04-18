Ford Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Ford Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 43.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,655 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.1% of Ford Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,984,000. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,112,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,088,000 after acquiring an additional 263,603 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,911,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,260,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,987,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,003,000 after acquiring an additional 171,947 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $132.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $143.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.5895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ford Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/ford-financial-group-inc-cuts-holdings-in-vanguard-small-cap-value-etf-vbr.html.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.