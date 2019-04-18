Foothills Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)

Foothills Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 1.8% of Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.63. 9,948,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,910,590. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $64.38 and a 12-month high of $101.55.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

