Foothills Asset Management Ltd. Has $529,000 Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (SHM)

Foothills Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 441,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,288. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.41 and a 1 year high of $48.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0538 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

