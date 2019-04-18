Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Stake Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,197 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $529,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 558,510 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $29,710,000 after purchasing an additional 156,800 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at about $3,825,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FL opened at $62.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the athletic footwear retailer to repurchase up to 17.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.30%.

In other Foot Locker news, CEO Richard A. Johnson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $4,800,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

