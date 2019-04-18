FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 18,049 Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

BIT opened at $16.67 on Thursday. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

