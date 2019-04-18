FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 International Speedway Corp (ISCA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in International Speedway in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in International Speedway in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Speedway by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in International Speedway in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in International Speedway in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Get International Speedway alerts:

Shares of ISCA stock opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.87. International Speedway Corp has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $150.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.95 million. International Speedway had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Speedway Corp will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from International Speedway’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.13%. International Speedway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Speedway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/fny-investment-advisers-llc-acquires-shares-of-10000-international-speedway-corp-isca.html.

International Speedway Profile

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for International Speedway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Speedway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.