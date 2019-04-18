Fmr LLC Has $46.57 Million Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,643,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675,719 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.53% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $46,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 329.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 25,770 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $1,157,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 56,184.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 932,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after purchasing an additional 930,970 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $1,391,000. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.10 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.62. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/fmr-llc-has-46-57-million-holdings-in-melco-resorts-entertainment-limited-mlco.html.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.