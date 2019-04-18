Flowtech Fluidpower (FLO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Get Flowtech Fluidpower alerts:

FLO stock opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.52) on Tuesday. Flowtech Fluidpower has a twelve month low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 195 ($2.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $74.48 million and a P/E ratio of 11.42.

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes hydraulic and pneumatic fluid power products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flowtechnology, Power Motion Control, and Process. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.