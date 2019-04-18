Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $264,000 in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGL. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 332.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 111.4% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

BATS:REGL opened at $57.66 on Thursday. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $264,000 in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/flagship-harbor-advisors-llc-invests-264000-in-proshares-sp-midcap-400-dividend-aristocrats-etf-regl.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Further Reading: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.