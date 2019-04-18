First Savings Financial Group Inc (FSFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $75.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Savings Financial Group an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $54.64. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The stock has a market cap of $125.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.30.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.16. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

In related news, COO John P. Lawson, Jr. sold 4,955 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $249,979.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel E. Eckart sold 1,039 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $53,394.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,213.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,532 shares of company stock valued at $486,571. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 46,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

