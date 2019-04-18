First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FMBH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.33.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $564.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.46.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.11). First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,146,000 after acquiring an additional 35,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 458,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 39,352 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

