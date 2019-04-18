First Manhattan Co. Increases Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,385,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,070,000 after buying an additional 204,880 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 191,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,777 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,571,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, insider Manoochehr K. Nazar sold 36,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,988,545.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,297,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 3,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $560,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,773 shares of company stock valued at $33,097,211. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE opened at $189.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $155.06 and a 1 year high of $195.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 39.74%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays raised NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.08.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

