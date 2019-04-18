First Manhattan Co. Acquires 7,280 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 728.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY opened at $79.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $114.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $81.56.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 20.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7704 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 43.95%.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Scotiabank restated an “average” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

