First Capital Realty Inc (FCR) Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Capital Realty in a report released on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s FY2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

FCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on First Capital Realty from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Capital Realty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on First Capital Realty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of First Capital Realty in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.67.

FCR opened at C$20.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 15.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53. First Capital Realty has a 1 year low of C$18.28 and a 1 year high of C$22.17.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$184.59 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. First Capital Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

About First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. Its property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. The company also offers other professional and personal services.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.